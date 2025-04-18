New cafe near Wright State is a fusion of cultures with chai, Turkish coffee, Indian street food and more

Muhammad Ashraf used to love going to coffee shops such as Dunkin’ and Starbucks when he was living in New York.

About 13 years ago, he moved to Springfield at a time when the city didn’t have those franchises just yet. Ashraf wanted to be the one to open the city’s first Dunkin’ or Starbucks, but as a cardiologist, time got away from him.

He recalled traveling to Michigan and Texas to see his family and visiting coffee shops such as Qahwah House to try their chai and thinking he could do a better job.

“I’ve been serving chai for the last 10 years as a volunteer in Springfield, in the hospital and other communities,” Ashraf said.

He found out not a lot of people around the region know about chai, but once they try it, they love it.

Ashraf opened Chai Corner with his business partner, Syed Abbas, at 2632 Colonel Glenn Hwy. in Fairborn earlier this month.

“The goal is to make sure Americans know this is chai,” Ashraf said. “Chai Corner is a cafe. A cozy place with a nice ambiance and long hours.”

The cafe offers a variety of chai such as Sulemani Karak Chai, Doodh Patti, Rose Petal Chai, Fennel Chai, Zafrani Chai.

Ashraf described chai as a spiced tea that is cooked for at least 25 to 30 minutes. It has different spices such as cardamom, clove, ginger and cinnamon.

Chai Corner also offers Turkish Coffee, Arabic Qahwah and well-known coffee drinks such as Americanos, cappuccinos, lattes and matcha.

The cafe offers a breakfast menu every day with items such as eggs, bacon, sausage, omelets, toast, bagels and French toast. A combination with two eggs, a meat and bread is $10.99.

From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays, it has a breakfast buffet with a changing menu each week that costs $18.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids. Children younger than 6 are free.

Other bites offered include Indian street food such as Aloo or Chicken Samosa, Chana Papri Chaat, Samosa Chaat, Masala Dosa, Kathi Rolls, Paratha Chicken Tikka Rolls and Kebabs.

Chicken tenders, nuggets, fries and ice cream are available as well. Ashraf said they plan to add additional items to the menu such as international desserts.

Ashraf is originally from Pakistan. He moved to New York in 1999 where he met his wife, Ashra Ahmad. She was the architect on this project. Together, they have five kids.

He wants to make Chai Corner a place for students and families to hangout.

“We are here for long hours for the public, so they can sit down, enjoy and feel comfortable here,” Ashraf said.

MORE DETAILS

Chai Corner is open 8 a.m. to midnight Tuesday through Sunday. The cafe offers 30% off for Wright State and University of Dayton students. Military gets 10% off.

The cafe is planning to host standup comedy and open mic nights. The owners are open to suggestions. The space is available for rent as well.

For more information, visit chaicorner.com or the cafe’s Facebook page.

