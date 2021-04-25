Nearly 7,000 pounds of beef and veal broth recalled for possible hydraulic oil contamination

Nearly 7,000 pounds of beef and veal broth and stock has been recalled due to reports that it may contain hydraulic oil, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.
The recall covers 6,896 pounds of ready-to-eat broth from More Than Gourmet Inc. in Akron. The products were shipped nationwide, a release from FISIS said. The problem was discovered by More Than Gourmet Inc. after a malfunction in a piece of processing equipment, the release said.
The products recalled are as follows:
- 12-oz plastic squeeze bottle of KITCHEN ACCOMPLICE ORGANIC Beef BONE BROTH Concentrate and lot code MFGA21060A5613, MFGA21060B5613 & MFGA21098B5613 with Use by/Sell by date of 3/1/2023 & 4/8/2023.
- 16-oz. plastic cup of MORE THAN GOURMET Demi-Glace Gold CLASSIC FRENCH DEMI-GLACE and lot code MFGA21097A0205 with Use by/Sell by date of 4/7/2023.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “27446” inside the USDA mark of inspection, the release said. There have been no confirmed reports of reactions due to the consumption of these products.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, FISIS said.