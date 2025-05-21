NATO in Dayton: Downtown transformed in past 24 hours for assembly safety

The first electronic signboard greets drivers coming north on Main Street more than a mile south of downtown, and it’s followed by more warning them of street closures and detours.

Large concrete K rails stretch across Main Street just north of the RTA hub, ensuring that no vehicle traffic gets through. But the block after block of 8 foot high steel fencing is the more visually arresting feature.

Not all of the metal fencing had been erected as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, with stacks of it sitting on the side of Wilkinson Street between second and third, and several other locations.

The edges of the core NATO village area are an odd dichotomy. Groups of armed police blocked the roads with their cars, while work commuters strolled 10 feet away on the other side of the barriers, carrying their computer bags and lunches.

Main Street is festooned with Welcome to Dayton banners paired with flags of each participating NATO country. No, there’s no test on the flags yet (hint: Germany’s black, red and yellow stripes are horizontal, while Belgium’s are vertical).

You could joke that the Centre City building at fourth and Main has been practicing for NATO for years. Although its protective fencing is because of falling façade, not visiting dignitaries from France.

Have a question about NATO?

Montgomery County will be staffing a special call line for residents with questions about the NATO Parliamentary Assembly events and their impact on pedestrian and vehicle traffic, as well as downtown operations. The line will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday.

Residents can reach the NATO Information Line at 937-496-6911 for non-emergency inquiries related to NATO activities. Please note, this is a non-emergency line designed to reduce calls to 911. If you encounter a situation that may put people in immediate danger, please dial 911.

When the information line is not staffed (from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.), an option to leave a voicemail will be available. For more information, residents can also visit www.natopa-dayton2025.org.

Hotel closed this week

Hotel Ardent, a hotel that opened several months ago at 137 N. Main St. inside the downtown NATO Village security zone, will temporarily close to the public from Thursday to Monday.

In a statement, the hotel said, “We view Dayton’s selection as host for this important international gathering as a positive and exciting opportunity for the city and region. While this temporary closure may affect public access, we are proud to play a part in supporting a secure and successful event.”