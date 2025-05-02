National watchdog group grades hospitals on safety: How do area hospitals measure up?

Soin Medical Center is a Kettering Health hospital located at 3535 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By Samantha Wildow – Dayton Daily News
17 minutes ago
Numerous hospitals in the region received “A” grades on safety from the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization that grades hospitals on how well they prevents medical errors and harm to patients.

Leapfrog assigns grades of “A” through “F” to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries, infections and systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

Kettering Health

Five Kettering Health medical centers earned “A” grades.

“Kettering Health’s highest priority is patient safety. Our ‘A’ grades are a collective effort, and I am thankful to serve beside a dedicated team of caregivers and support staff who are devoted to providing the best care with a focus on continuously improving safety across our health system,” said Daniel Wolcott, acute care president at Kettering Health.

Kettering Health Dayton, known years ago as Grandview Hospital, is a part of Kettering Health, which is a large health network and employer of the Dayton region. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Kettering Health medical centers with an “A” Safety Grade this spring include: Kettering Health Hamilton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Soin Medical Center and Kettering Health Troy.

Other Kettering Health facilities that were graded included Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Washington Township with both receiving a “B.”

Kettering Health has 14 medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout western Ohio, as well as Kettering Health Medical Group, which includes more than 700 board-certified providers. Kettering College, a division of Kettering Health Main Campus, is a fully accredited college that specializes in health science education.

Premier Health

All of Premier Health hospitals earned “A” grades, including Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood, Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville, Atrium Medical Center in Middletown and Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Miami Valley Hospital South is located at 2400 Miami Valley Drive in Centerville. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

“This achievement is an organizational effort that demonstrates the quality of work, care and commitment to our patients by all of our caregivers,” said Roberto Colón, MD, chief medical officer for Premier Health. “Our hospitals could not have earned this recognition without their hard work and dedication.”

Premier Health employs more than 11,000 people in the region, and Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton is the region’s only level I trauma center. In addition, Premier Health provides care at its seven emergency departments, eight urgent care locations and more than 130 outpatient locations.

The entrance to Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25A in Troy. Premier Health is anticipating establishing residency programs at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and Atrium Medical Center in Middletown as part of an updated academic affiliation with Wright State's Boonshoft School of Medicine. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Mercy Health

Mercy Health received lower grades, which the hospital system says aren’t reflective of their safety measures.

“While Mercy Health supports quality reports for consumers, it’s important to note they all measure quality a little differently depending upon their focus. As a result, they are not always an accurate depiction of the care someone will receive or the experience they will have,” Mercy Health said in an organizational statement.

Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center received a “C” safety grade, and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital received a “B.”

Some of the data used to calculate hospital grades are more than two years old, according to Mercy Health, and may not reflect more recent performance improvement efforts.

Neurologist Dr. Jody Short explains Mercy Health's new Interventional Neurology Suite at Springfield Regional Medical Center Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 during an open house and ribbon cutting for the new facility. The suite features a biplane angiography, an advanced, minimally invasive technology used to diagnose and treat strokes as well as other neurological conditions. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Leapfrog calculates grades on eligible hospitals regardless of whether they complete their voluntary survey, so certain aspects of its methodology award higher scores for opting to respond, the hospital system said.

Leapfrog has previously told this news outlet that if hospitals don’t fill out the survey, they assume hospitals are not measuring that standard of care. Mercy Health has also said it finds the survey burdensome and time-consuming, which why is doesn’t submit a response.

“The Leapfrog rating system is just one tool among many patients can use when making health care decisions such as choosing a hospital,” Mercy Health said.

Mercy Health urged patients to consult with their doctors, nurses and other health care providers who know their specific clinical needs.

These locations, including another Mercy Health hospital in Urbana, part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the largest health systems in the U.S. It employs nearly 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Mercy Health has more than 1,200 care sites, which include 50 hospitals.

For more information on the Leapfrog safety grades, which get updated in the spring and fall of each year, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

