16 kids taken to hospital due to chemical issue at Miami County pool

More than a dozen kids were taken to area hospitals as a precautionary measure following a chemical issue at a Miami County pool Monday morning.

Troy Fire Department Assistant Chief Wade Dexter said crews transported 16 children from ages 8 to 16 years old to hospitals to be evaluated. None of the kids had been admitted as of early Monday afternoon.

The kids were practicing at Dolphin Club on Ohio 718 as part of a swim team when the pool had an extra release of chemicals, Dexter explained. The pool reportedly uses chlorine as well as an acid to maintain the pH balance of the water.

Miami County Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Smith said the issue has been resolved with the pool.

“There was a single surge of chemicals that affected the swimmers in the pool,” he said.

The pool was closed to the public for the Juneteenth holiday and will have to be cleared by the Miami County Public health to reopen, Dexter said.

The Miami County Hazardous Materials Team responded to the pool in addition to the Troy Fire Department and Miami County Emergency Management Agency.

