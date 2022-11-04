More than 500K Black+Decker garment steamers under recall can leak, cause burns

More than a half million Black+Decker garment steamers are under recall because they can expel, spray or leak hot water during use, posting a burn hazard to customers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday announced the recall of the 518,500 steamers.
Empower Brands received 241 reports of hot water expelling from the steamer, including 32 reports of burn injuries, two of which were second-degree burns.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled model HGS011 HGS011F and HGS011S Easy Garment Steamers and contact Empower Brands to receive a free replacement upper assembly for their steamer.
The steamers were sold in a variety of colors for between $16 and $23 from June 2021 through September retail stores nationwide or online retailers, including Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Walmart. The model numbers are printed on the bottom of the steamer.
Contact Empower Brands at 800-990-5298, email hgsrecall@brandprotectplus.com or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall or www.blackanddeckerappliances.com and click on “Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
