Mobile mammography RV traveling in region increasing access to screenings

Premier Health is traveling to women to increase patients’ access to annual mammograms through its mobile mammography coach, which offers two-dimensional and three-dimensional imaging.

“We are at various events around the Dayton area,” Tracy Short, director of Premier Health’s ambulatory imaging center, said about the mammography coach. The mammography coach is essentially a high-tech RV with private changing rooms and a mammography system to do x-ray imaging right on the bus.

If breast cancer is caught earlier enough, most types are 99% curable, she said.

“That annual mammogram is very important for your health,” Short said.

Explore Premier Community Health unveils new mobile clinic to help underserved areas

Equipped with advanced imaging equipment, the coach offers traditional 2D and Genius 3D Mammography technology to detect breast cancer. Genius 3D Mammography is a trademark of Hologic Inc.

Schedule a mobile mammogram by calling (855) 887-7364. For more information about the process and locations, visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email MobileMammo@premierhealth.com.

The coach is owned and operated by Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

Appointments available

The following dates and times are open for appointments in October:

• Thursday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton – Chambersburg Health Center, 6255 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights.

• Friday, Oct. 6, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dayton Gastroenterology, 75 Sylvania Drive, Beavercreek.

• Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 6540 N. Main St., Dayton.

• Tuesday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Up & Running, 6123 Far Hills Ave., Dayton.

• Wednesday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Up & Running, 769 W. Market St., Troy.

• Thursday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Five Rivers Health Center Edgemont Campus, 721 Miami Chapel Road, Dayton.

• Friday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bob Ross Auto Group, 85 Loop Road, Centerville.

• Saturday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gratis Fire Department, 405 Harrison St., Gratis.

• Wednesday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stillwater Family Care, 471 Marker Road, Versailles.

• Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bob Ross Auto Group, 85 Loop Road, Centerville.

• Monday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Antioch College, 240 E. South College St., Yellow Springs.