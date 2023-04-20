BreakingNews
Second woman hospitalized in Springfield townhome explosion dies
X

Beavercreek man missing since January found deceased in Mercer County

Local News
By
Updated 25 minutes ago

A 78-year-old Beavercreek man who went missing in late January was found deceased in Mercer County, Capt. Shawn Sumner of the Beavercreek Police Department said.

Robert Hageman was the subject of an endangered missing adult alert, which was canceled Thursday afternoon with an update stating he “was recovered by the public.”

The alert was issued Jan. 30 after Hageman drove away from his home and did not return.

ExploreRELATED: ‘We don’t want people to forget’; Search continues for missing Beavercreek man

His silver 2005 Buick LeSabre was found the following day nearly 80 miles away on U.S. 127 near Overdrive Entertainment south of Celina in Mercer County. The car, about four miles from St. Marys Lake, was found with its gas tank empty, its battery dead and Hageman nowhere in sight. Law enforcement searched the area but could not find him.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more details about how he was found.

In Other News
1
DEA: Ohio drug users using fentanyl mixed with horse or cow sedative...
2
Ohio COVID cases drop below 4,000 for first time this year
3
2.2 million sledgehammers under recall
4
Bankrupt David’s Bridal IDs Dayton Mall and West Chester stores for...
5
Rocketry team of local high schoolers advances to national finals

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top