Military exercise: Gunshots, explosions, smoke expected Saturday

People living near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University and Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport may hear gunshots and aircraft, as well as see smoke and flashes as the 178th Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard hosts a military training exercise Saturday.

In a release, the 178th Wing said that the exercise will simulate medical operations after an invasion in a contested space, and will take place simultaneously at the base, the airport and the university’s Calamityville Training and Research Facility in Fairborn.