All visitors who stop by each activity station and complete their free Drone Punch Card can enter a free drawing to win a micro rrone. Drawings will occur at 2, 2:30 and 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 26. Visitors need not be present to win.

You may also watch a live broadcast on the Cincinnati Quad Racers YouTube channel, https://youtube.com/c/CincinnatiQuadRacers.

The museum noted that drone pilots in this race have pre-registered to participate and registration has closed.

The flying of small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) on museum grounds is prohibited and is “immediately reported to security forces,” the museum also said. This includes drones and model remote control aircraft.

The museum’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. The entrance to museum grounds is at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside.