Miami vs. SMU: How they compare off the court

No. 1 among Ohio public universities for return on investment (Payscale.com), No. 2 public school and No. 13 overall nationally for undergraduate teaching (U.S. News & World Report), No.6 public university (LinkedIn Top Colleges), No. 35 best value public college (The Princeton Review)

Ben Roethlisberger - Super Bowl winning quarterback

Paul Ryan – Former Speaker of the House

Michael “The Miz” Mizanin – WWE wrester

Benjamin Harrison – 23rd President of the United States

Nick Lachey – Singer, songwriter, TV personality

Tina Louise – Actress, most famous for her role at Ginger Grant on Gilligan’s Island

Katie Lee – Chef and Food Network and Cooking Channel host

Mark Coleman – UFC Hall of Fame inductee

Mike DeWine – Governor of Ohio

Eric Lange – Character actor, best known for the TV show Lost

Wally Szczerbiak – Former NBA player

Paul Brown – NFL Hall of Fame member, founder of the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals

P.J. O’Rourke – Author and political satirist

Donna Shalala – Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient

Margaret Peterson Haddix – Children’s author best known for the series Shadow Children and The Missing

Chung Un-chan – Former Prime Minister of South Korea

Sidney Souers – First Director of Central Intelligence

John Henry Patterson – founder of the National Cash Register Company

Ryan Graves – Former CEO of Uber

Marne Levine – Former chief of staff for the National Economic Council

Famous alumni