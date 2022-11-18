Miami Valley at low COVID community level ahead of Thanksgiving

The entire Miami Valley has a low COVID-19 community level just ahead of Thanksgiving, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Seven counties dropped from medium to low in the CDC’s latest update, including Butler, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties. Clark and Champaign counties remained at low after moving down from medium last week.
It’s the first time since Oct. 6 that the entire region has a low COVID community level.
Statewide, Trumbull and Mahoning counties are the only Ohio counties with a high community level, according to the CDC. The state has 13 counties at medium and 73 counties at low.
More than 80% of the counties in the U.S. have a low COVID level, according to the CDC. About 16.68% of counties are at medium and 2.8% are at high.
The CDC uses the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week, new COVID hospital admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients to determine COVID community levels. It updates community levels on Thursday evenings.
