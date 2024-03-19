Dolan, Moreno in tight race for U.S. Senate Republican primary as votes come in

The winner will face U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat who has been in the senate since 2007 and is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

Republicans hoping to gain the majority in the U.S. Senate have targeted Brown’s seat.

The Republican race became increasingly bitter as the three candidates each claimed to be the one who could best accomplish policies supported by former president Donald Trump. Each staked out similar positions on abortion, immigration and other issues and millions of dollars were spent on ad campaigns by candidates and their supporters, with the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border taking center stage in many of the ads.

Trump endorsed Moreno and appeared at a rally for him on Saturday at Wright Bros. Aero in Dayton.

Moreno also has endorsements from U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and area congressmen Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy; and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana.

He said he is the only non-establishment candidate in the race.

Dolan’s endorsements include Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and former U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio.

At a March 6 debate, Dolan said he is the only one who has enacted conservative, Trumpian policies in Ohio.

LaRose’s endorsments include U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton; and Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

At the March 6 debate LaRose argued that he is the candidate who can be trusted.

