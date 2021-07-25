Man dies after truck overturns in creek in Bethel Twp.

Robert Wood, 41, from Medway, was found pinned in his truck which had overturned in a creek near Lake Road. Initial reports show that Bethel Twp. EMS volunteers entered the water to try and free Wood, but he was pronounced dead on the scene, the OSHP reported.

Additional reports show a second vehicle was involved in the crash and struck a utility pole in the area, bringing wires down. The other driver, not identified in a release, was not injured.