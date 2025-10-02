Look for absentee ballot request forms for Nov. 4 election in Sunday’s newspapers

Explore Go here for full coverage of the November 2025 election

Local election boards will mail out ballots after the Oct. 6 deadline to register to vote in the election. Early voting starts Oct. 7. Voted ballots can be dropped off in person at your board of elections or mailed.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced new rules last year regarding dropping off voted ballots for other people at drop boxes. Go here for more on the new rules.

Ohio election law requires anyone voting in-person, whether on Election Day or early at their local board of election, to have valid photo ID. Photo ID is not required for voting absentee.

Elections officials urge voters wanting to vote by mail to submit requests for ballots as soon as possible to allow time for the request to get to the elections board, the ballot to get to the voter and the voted ballot to get back to the elections board.