Longtime Reds Opening Day attendee? Tell us your story

Sites from the 98th Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Parade on Monday, April 3, 2017, in downtown Cincinnati. GREG LYNCH/STAFF

Local News
By
1 hour ago

The Cincinnati Reds will host the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday for Opening Day to the season.

It will be the first home game for the Reds after opening their season on the road in Atlanta.

Are you a longtime Reds Opening Day attendee? We’d like to hear from you. Please fill out our questionnaire below and a reporter will contact you.

