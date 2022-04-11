Longtime Reds Opening Day attendee? Tell us your story

The Cincinnati Reds will host the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday for Opening Day to the season.
It will be the first home game for the Reds after opening their season on the road in Atlanta.
Are you a longtime Reds Opening Day attendee? We’d like to hear from you. Please fill out our questionnaire below and a reporter will contact you.
In Other News
1
Ohio encourages motorists to drive safely during National Work Zone...
2
Clark State scholars program to welcome 59 inductees tomorrow
3
Beavercreek company in the running in $869 million Army contract
4
PHOTOS: Democratic candidates for Ohio governor debated at Central...
5
PHOTOS: Ohio Democrats running for U.S. Senate debated at Central State
About the Author