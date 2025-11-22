Local WWII vet honored by Ohio Senate ahead of 100th birthday

Erisman, who donned his Army uniform on the Senate floor, was a bazooka specialist in the 4th Platoon of the 30th Infantry Division in Europe. In the Battle of the Bulge in 1945, Erisman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, forcing him to lie in a ditch and await evacuation from another unit.

He was later honorably discharged from the service and awarded a Purple Heart, which rounds out a collection of military honors that include a Good Conduct Medal, a World War II Victory Medal, two bronze service stars, the American Theater ribbon, and the Combat Infantryman Badge.

Still spry, Erisman told this outlet that Wednesday’s honor left him at a loss for words.

“I can’t really come up with the right words. I just feel — I’m lost. I appreciate everything that my family and the people of the state of Ohio are doing, but I just done my job as I was told,” Erisman said. “I’m just sorry that some of the boys that didn’t make it aren’t here with me.”

Erisman, whose recognition was robustly attended by his extensive family, was saluted by fellow veterans in the Ohio Senate and was sent off with a standing ovation for his service.

“You know, I’ve had a good life and I’ve enjoyed a lot of things, especially with my family,” he said. “They are great people, every one of them, clear down to the little babies still being born. I was so proud of every one of them. I thank them for this.”

Erisman said he hopes the life he’s led will allow him to join “the rest of my people who are waiting somewhere.”

“I hope it’s in the right place,” Erisman added with a laugh.

Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, told his colleagues that Erisman “took what he learned during his time overseas and applied it to every aspect of his life. He has demonstrated compassion, generosity, and strength of character throughout his years.”

“We’ve all tried to be that way, and we live that kind of life: Do what’s right, go to church, and obey the golden rule,” he said.

Huffman called Erisman “the embodiment of true patriotism” and regarded him as an example of “why we should always continue to preserve the freedom that he once fought for.”

To this outlet, Erisman offered a concise mantra: “I just love everybody. I love the state of Ohio, I love my country, and I would do it again if I was able to get out there and do it.”

