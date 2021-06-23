Local universities to pilot Ohio college to law enforcement pathway program

Cedarville University and Central State University will pilot a state honors program aimed at teaching aspiring police officers with the skills needed for a career in law enforcement, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday.
The College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program is designed to partner law enforcement agencies and colleges and universities to develop leadership skills. The program will pair criminal justice students with law enforcement mentors who will help prepare students for a career in law enforcement.
“Students who graduate from this rigorous professional development program will have great potential to become Ohio’s next generation of law enforcement leaders,” said DeWine. “In a time when many law enforcement agencies are struggling to recruit highly-qualified candidates, this program will create a pool of pre-qualified applicants with a strong understanding of criminal justice issues and the know-how to form positive relationships within their communities.”
The program will begin during the upcoming fall semesters at Cedarville and Central State. It will be open to qualifying upper-class criminal justice majors. Participants will be guaranteed a job with a partnering law enforcement agency upon graduation.
Beavercreek, Lebanon, Xenia and West Chester police departments are among the agencies planning to participate in the program, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Dublin, Fairfield Twp., Fairview Park, Lancaster and Reynoldsburg police departments.
“This pilot program will be beneficial to all the parties involved,” said Dr. Patrick Oliver, director of Cedarville University’s criminal justice program and lead consultant to the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment. “The students will graduate from a college program that will develop their ability to lead while being mentored and prepared for a career in law enforcement service, law enforcement agencies will have a pool of highly-qualified applicants, and the universities will benefit by having this unique program for criminal justice students.”