Local projects sidelined as U.S. House votes to avoid shutdown

But because no earmarks were allowed in this GOP funding deal, all those Ohio budget plans — representing millions of dollars in federal aid — will go nowhere. It left Ohio lawmakers disappointed.

“I had specific monies that were directed to my community for economic development projects and for projects at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, all of which have been lost,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton.

Turner had successfully included a dozen different earmarks in various House spending bills for 2025. They included $1.5 million for nanoscience research at the University of Dayton and $3 million for land acquisition by the Wright-Patterson Council of Governments.

“In each of these projects, the funding was critical,” Turner said.

Other plans that were blocked included $1.25 million for facilities upgrades at Wright State University, $3 million for work on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, $2.25 million for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Health Unit, and $750,000 for a childcare center in West Dayton.

The same story was repeated across the Ohio delegation, as state lawmakers lost economic development grants, water system upgrades, and money to buy equipment for law enforcement.

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, had won committee approval for $3.5 million to help build a new Interstate 75 exit (Exit 26) at Millikin Road in Liberty Twp. But that was one of 27 road funding plans for the state that were left on the sidelines by this GOP funding plan.

What happens to any unused money for these ‘Community Funding Projects’ is an interesting side story. Just because these budget earmarks weren’t approved doesn’t mean that the money is then “cut” from the federal budget.

Instead, the money for local projects is still there for the Trump administration to use — if officials want to spend it.

A vote is expected later this week in the Senate on the House-passed funding plan, which would keep the federal government running through the end of the fiscal year on September 30. Final action is needed before Friday night to avoid a government shutdown.