Local politicians react on social media to the Trump inauguration

The inauguration and swearing-in of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance went off with one small hitch on Monday.
The proceedings were initially going to take place in front of the U.S. Capitol, but Trump decided to move the ceremony indoors to the Capitol Rotunda because of the cold temperatures in Washington, D.C.
Several local politicians were in Washington, D.C. for the event while others stayed closer to home.
Here’s a sampling of their reaction on X (formerly Twitter):
Gov. Mike DeWine
Congratulations to President Trump and Ohio's own Vice President Vance on this historic inauguration day!— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 20, 2025
US Rep. Mike Turner
Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump and Vice President @JDVance on their swearing-in.— US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) January 20, 2025
I am excited to support the President's vision for a stronger, greater America as he returns to lead our nation from the White House.
Lt. Governor Jon Husted
JD Vance embodies the American dream—overcoming adversity and showing that with determination, anything is possible.— Jon Husted (@JonHusted) January 20, 2025
It was an honor to nominate him for Vice President, and I’m proud to see him begin this next chapter alongside President Trump. pic.twitter.com/Zi5ILthIz0
US Rep. Jim Jordan
President Donald J. Trump!— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 20, 2025
US Rep. Warren Davidson
Congratulations to all who have worked to Make America Great Again - especially to @realDonaldTrump.— Warren Davidson 🇺🇸 (@WarrenDavidson) January 20, 2025
Break out the pens! pic.twitter.com/CQRXrtl5xQ
US Rep. Greg Landsman
The peaceful transfer of power is core to our democracy and who we are as a nation. We saw that today.— Congressman Greg Landsman (@RepGregLandsman) January 20, 2025
We should work together when we can, fix our economy so hard work pays off, and serve as a firewall to protect those who may be hurt by the worst instincts of the far-right.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones
Butler County Proud!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @JDVance pic.twitter.com/So13C1XrT1— Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) January 20, 2025
Ohio Democratic Party
We understand many see today as a step back for progress. But we know progress doesn’t move forward in a straight line.— Ohio Dems (@OHDems) January 20, 2025
We’ll fight hard to make sure that the pendulum swings towards dignity, freedom, and equality once again.
