Local lawmakers react to end of government shutdown

Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio)

“After 43 days, it’s finally over. We got a vote to reopen the government. It was completely unnecessary that this happened.

“I voted 16 times to reopen the government before, finally, eight Democrats joined us, fighting back against Chuck Schumer and the radical left to say, ‘Enough is enough.’

“And so together, those moderate Democrats and all of us Republicans joined together to reopen government—to end the suffering the American people were facing.

“Traffic delays from flights, SNAP benefits, paychecks going unmet, families not able to make ends meet—all so unnecessary after a 43-day temper tantrum by the Democrats.

“But I’m proud that as Republicans, we pulled together. We are fighting for middle-class Ohioans and Americans. We’ve passed some of the most amazing tax reform plans in this country’s history.

“We cut taxes for middle-income earners, eliminating taxes on tips, eliminating taxes on overtime, cutting taxes on Social Security, child tax credits to help working families. So, we have an agenda to help people earn more, keep more of what they earn, and cut prices by reducing fuel prices, by trying to attack the wasteful, wasteful, wasteful Obamacare plan that’s driven up health care costs. And we know that millions and millions are being siphoned off in fraud.

“So, there’s still work to do. But today, we can finally claim victory over the radical left who shut down the government for 43 days. I’m happy that we got over this.”

U.S. Rep Greg Landsman (D-Cincinnati)

“The American people wanted the government to reopen with their healthcare protected. What Congress just passed doesn’t do that and it doesn’t represent the priorities of folks in Southwest Ohio.

“We submitted 12 amendments to this budget to address healthcare, food assistance, tariffs. Every single one was rejected.

“I can’t let down the 32,00 people in my district now facing skyrocketing healthcare costs. Their tax dollars should be spent on them, and I’ll keep fighting to make sure they get the healthcare funding they need.

“I’ve never seen a President so unwilling to work with the other side. We need a return to bipartisanship, or we’ll be right back here in a few months.

“This is Trump’s government – and it is absolutely, categorically broken."

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Troy)

“Senate Democrats shut the government down and attempted to use the American people’s suffering as leverage to secure $1.5 trillion of wasteful spending. Thankfully, Speaker Johnson prevailed and Democrats failed to extort the American people,”

“This CR isn’t perfect, but I optimistically voted in support of it so we can reopen the government and get back to work for the American people. Hopefully, not giving in to Democrats’ ransom demands and reopening the government will rally House Republicans to finish appropriations before Christmas.”