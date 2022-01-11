Local communities plan MLK Day observances

The presentation is available any time from Jan. 16-22 and can be watched on a computer, tablet, or iPhone and just requires access to the internet. To watch the virtual performance, visit The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati website at thechildrenstheatre.com/martins-dream-pick-a-path/ and use the access code: TCTHT220116. This code and the presentation will only be available the week of Dr. King’s Day.

For more information about this program, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/Programs or call the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.

Jan. 17

Centerville-Washington Diversity Council MLK Breakfast

Peter Matthews, humanitarian, social entrepreneur, and pastor at McKinley United Methodist Church in Dayton will present the keynote address for the 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast hosted by the Centerville-Washington Diversity Council. His topic will be “Where Do We Go From Here? (MLK and a Pandemic of Morals)”.

Matthews has presented throughout the United States and the world, is the inaugural executive director of the John E. Moore Sr. Center for Equity in Dayton, co-founder of Global Village, a Methodist church collective of seven churches from which he secured more than $500,000 to initiate creative solutions to persistent problems in critical core urban areas, a graduate of Denison University, Princeton Theological Seminary and the University of Geneva (Switzerland). He is an accomplished scholar on King’s life and is the author of the book “The Global King,” copies of which will available for sale and signing at the breakfast.

The annual breakfast is 7:30 a.m. at the Golf Club at Yankee Trace, 10000 Yankee St. Centerville. Tickets may be purchased online at cwtdiversity.org. Printed registration forms that can be sent by mail are available at Centerville Library. Tickets are $20 each. Space is limited to accommodate safe distancing, and current COVID guidelines will be followed.

For more information on Centerville-Washington Diversity, including efforts to attract new members, contact Council Chair Sivaji Subramaniam at 937-902-7435 or email ssdg6670@sbcglobal.net.

DPL holding MLK Day of Service to benefit homeless students

Dayton Public Schools is holding a drive-through donation drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17, at David H. Ponitz Career Tech Center, 741 Washington St.

Community members are invited to donate hygiene items.

The district will be collecting new/unopened masks, hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, combs, hairbrushes, lotion, wash cloths, feminine hygiene products and backpacks. Those who wish to donate can drive into the parking area in front of the school to give their donations to a volunteer.

The program benefits students from the McKinney-Vento Program, which ensures that all homeless children have equal access to education.

MLK Memorial March

MLK Dayton, Inc. presents the annual MLK Memorial March on Monday, Jan. 17. Participants should assemble at 9:30 a.m. at 1323 W. Third St., Dayton (near Drew Health Center). The march will end at the campus of Sinclair College and will be followed by a short program outside. Admission is free.

Masks should be worn during the March. Social distancing is also encouraged, along with following the guidelines of the CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

“MLK Dayton, Inc., is a multi-racial, multi-ethnic organization. Its mission is to inspire citizens to act on the vision of social justice created by the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the clergyman, activist and prominent leader of the Civil Rights Movement who received the Nobel Peace prize for his efforts to end racial discrimination,” according to the organization’s mission statement.

For more information, visit https://www.mlkdaytoninc.org/.

3rd Annual MLK Unity Walk & Day of Service

The Huber Heights Culture and Diversity Citizen Action Commission are sponsoring the 3rd Annual Martin Luther King Unity Walk & Day of Service on Monday. The walk begins at 10 a.m. at North Heights Plaza, 8280 Old Troy Pike. Participants should arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. The walk ends at New Season Ministry, 5711 Shull Road, Huber Heights, where a commemorative program will be held at 11 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

The Day of Service includes a food drive and participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.

For more information, visit www.hhoh.org.

WSU MLK Day celebration

Wright State University’s Annual MLK Day celebration is scheduled for 7 - 9 p.m. Monday. It will feature Pastor Renard Allen of Dayton’s St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. He will deliver the keynote address virtually. WSU student leaders DeShawn Mumford, president of the Black Student Union, and Jonathan Ciero, president of the Student Government Association, will offer personal reflections of King’s legacy.

For more information, contact Quatez Scott, Bolinga Black Cultural Resources Center, at quatez.scott@wright.edu or 937-775-5645.

Cancellation

Springfield cancels MLK luncheon

The City of Springfield announced its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon is canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Springfield and Clark County.

The city said that the Community Development Department staff and the MLK luncheon committee members are planning and organizing alternate ways to celebrate local peacemakers, businesses and nonprofits that embody the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream.

Information on alternate efforts will be posted to the city’s Facebook page, the city said.