L.L. Bean plans to open retail store in Beavercreek, one of eight next year

L.L. Bean opened seven retail locations in 2025, including its first in Florida, the company said in the announcement, all of which “exceeded expectations, and existing comp stores are producing strong year-over-year growth.”

The Huntsville, Alabama store will be the first to open in April, followed by Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, with the Beavercreek location slated for the fall of 2026.

The other planned locations for next year are in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Franklin, Tennessee, Naperville, Illinois, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“We continue to see physical retail as an essential part of our growth strategy,” said L.L.Bean chief retail officer Greg Elder. “Our 2026 expansion reflects our commitment to reaching more people who share our love for the outdoors. By thoughtfully entering new markets and investing in meaningful, experience-driven stores, we’re purposefully meeting customers where they are and creating more opportunities to connect with L.L.Bean in ways that reflect our values of quality, craftsmanship, and meaningful time spent outside.”

The eight new stores will bring the company’s total to 76 stores nationwide in 21 states, the company said, with plans to open eight to 10 more stores in 2027. Many of these are first-time stores in new states.