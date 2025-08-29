Kettering Health restructures department, eliminates 11 positions

“We consistently analyze our business functions to ensure we are aligned and operate according to industry best practices. After a thorough review of our accounts payable function, we identified an opportunity to improve and modernize our current approach. This decision fundamentally changes the roles of the current team, leading to a tough but necessary decision to restructure the department. This includes the reduction of no more than 11 full-time positions. To support those impacted, our talent management team is actively working directly with individuals who wish to find alternate roles within Kettering Health,” Kettering Health said in a statement.

The network has not responded to a request for additional information about time frames or specifics about what prompted the reorganization.