Kettering Health postpones elective procedures amid record COVID hospitalizations

On Tuesday, 6,257 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio, marking the sixth consecutive record. The state also reported 20,411 new COVID cases on Tuesday, which brings the 21-day average to 14,101.

Currently, 185 COVID-19 patients are at Kettering Health hospitals, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data monitored by the New York Times.

Last week, of the over 400 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Premier Health and Kettering Health hospitals, 84% of patients were not vaccinated, according to the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

“We continue to urge everyone that can be vaccinated to do so to protect yourself and everyone around you, and to help relieve the strain on hospital systems throughout our state,” said the Kettering Health statement.

Affected patients will be directly notified if their surgery or procedure is postponed.

Surgeries and procedures deemed necessary for the following reasons will still proceed:

Threat to patient’s life or limb if the surgery or procedure is not performed.

Threat of permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system if the surgery or procedure is postponed.

Risk of metastasis or progression of staging if the surgery or procedure is postponed.

Risk of rapidly worsening to severe symptoms if postponed.

Other considerations that might be relevant in evaluating whether the surgery or procedure is essential.

Outpatient procedures that do not require an overnight stay as well as urgent and emergency procedures will also continue as scheduled.