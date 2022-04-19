K9 Gunnar retires from Dayton International Airport

Gunner protected Dayton’s passengers, staff, pilots and crews by sniffing out potential hazards in luggage and cargo until a medical condition forced him to retire, according to a release from the airport.

“We look forward to sending Gunner off to a relaxing retirement and thank him for his service,” Director of Aviation Gil Turner stated. “We’ll miss seeing him hard at work around the airport, but we’re happy he’ll be spending his golden years in retirement with his handler and now-owner, Sgt. Ted Priest.”