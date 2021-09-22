springfield-news-sun logo
JUST IN: Dayton development group honors Kettering mayor with Hobson award

The Dayton Development Coalition has honored Kettering Mayor Don Patterson with a regional award. CONTRIBUTED
The Dayton Development Coalition has honored Kettering Mayor Don Patterson with a regional award. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
36 minutes ago

The Dayton Development Coalition has honored Kettering Mayor Don Patterson with a regional award.

The DDC named Patterson the recipient of its Dave Hobson Dayton Region Advocate Award, which singles out individuals for their work to champion the area.

Coalition President and CEO Jeff Hoagland said the award spotlights those who display “effective, strong advocate for the region,” according to Wednesday’s announcement of the honor presented at the coalition’s annual Community Leader Fly-In in Washington D.C.

The award is named after Hobson, a Republican former U.S. House of Representatives member from Springfield.

Patterson is in his final year as the longest serving Kettering mayor, a position he was first elected to in 2005 and will leave due to term limits.

“He has been instrumental in economic development initiatives within the Kettering community and has worked diligently to enrich the quality of life for all citizens in his community,” the coalition said in the announcement.

First elected to Kettering City Council in 1997, Patterson’s wife was honored several years ago when the DDC designated the Maureen Patterson Regional Leader Award.

Maureen Patterson has held held several pro-business leadership positions since the 1990s, including with the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood Chamber of Commerce, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and the DDC.

Don Patterson earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Dayton and attended Dayton Public Schools, graduating from Fairview High School.

Among the panels he has served on are the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Executive Board, Miami Valley Communications Council, Greater Dayton Mayors and Managers Association and the Ohio Mayor’s Alliance Executive Board.

