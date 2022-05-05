JUST IN: Company chooses Sidney to build giant plant bringing nearly 1,200 new jobs

The facility, expected to create $73 million in annual payroll and $916 million in capital investment, will be located at the Sidney Ohio Industrial Park at Millcreek and Kuther Road. The 850,000-square-foot facility represents the largest foreign direct investment in Ohio, according to JobsOhio, the state’s economic development arm.

The company said no batteries will be made by SEMCORP, and there is no lithium used in the manufacturing process for separator film. In addition to EVs, lithium-ion batteries safely power a wide range of consumer products such as cell phones and computers.

SEMCORP is the largest lithium-ion battery separator film producer in the world with five billion square meters in annual base film production capacity across six manufacturing facilities. The company plans to add an additional eight billion square meters in capacity within the next four years, including the Sidney site, with the primary objective of serving the booming EV market. the company said.

“We welcome SEMCORP to Shelby County where they join a long list of innovative, world-class manufacturing companies,” said Jim Hill, executive director, Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership. “As the global leader in separator film production, SEMCORP will play a vital role in meeting the growing demand for electric vehicle batteries in North America. This project is a big win for Sidney, Shelby County, the Dayton region and the entire state of Ohio.”

SEMCORP also announced the hiring of Jeff Liu as the president and CEO of its Advanced Materials International division. Liu was recently the president and CEO of Fuyao Group North America in Moraine.

“SEMCORP has been a critical part of the supply chain to make the worldwide transition toward electric vehicles possible, and I’m excited to use my experience to bring their technology to the Dayton region,” Liu said. “Projects like ours will underwrite the prosperity of this community for the next generation.”