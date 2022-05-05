JUST IN: Company chooses Sidney to build giant plant bringing nearly 1,200 new jobs

SEMCORP Advanced Materials Group will build a manufacturing plant in Sidney, creating nearly new 1,200 jobs, the company announced today.
The Dayton Dayton News reported in March the plant will make separator film, a key component in batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). SEMCORP’s products will be used by EV battery makers across North America.
“The Sidney facility is one of the biggest investments in our company’s history because we know the United States is strongly committed to building the supply chains for EVs and energy storage here at home,” said Paul Lee, SEMCORP’s co-founder, chairman and CEO. “Our Sidney site will be America’s largest manufacturer of separator film for EV batteries. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with state and local leaders to make the large-scale domestic production of this component a reality.”
Ohio competed with Texas for the jobs, according to leaders with the Dayton Development Coalition.
“We’re thrilled to welcome SEMCORP to the Dayton region. Their decision to manufacture in Sidney advances Ohio’s efforts to develop a robust ecosystem for electric vehicles,” Dayton Development Coalition President and CEO Jeff Hoagland said. “The fast-growing market for electric automobiles and aircraft represents an incredible opportunity for the Dayton region to remain competitive in the changing manufacturing economy and provide opportunities for our skilled manufacturing workforce.”
The facility, expected to create $73 million in annual payroll and $916 million in capital investment, will be located at the Sidney Ohio Industrial Park at Millcreek and Kuther Road. The 850,000-square-foot facility represents the largest foreign direct investment in Ohio, according to JobsOhio, the state’s economic development arm.
The company said no batteries will be made by SEMCORP, and there is no lithium used in the manufacturing process for separator film. In addition to EVs, lithium-ion batteries safely power a wide range of consumer products such as cell phones and computers.
SEMCORP is the largest lithium-ion battery separator film producer in the world with five billion square meters in annual base film production capacity across six manufacturing facilities. The company plans to add an additional eight billion square meters in capacity within the next four years, including the Sidney site, with the primary objective of serving the booming EV market. the company said.
“We welcome SEMCORP to Shelby County where they join a long list of innovative, world-class manufacturing companies,” said Jim Hill, executive director, Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership. “As the global leader in separator film production, SEMCORP will play a vital role in meeting the growing demand for electric vehicle batteries in North America. This project is a big win for Sidney, Shelby County, the Dayton region and the entire state of Ohio.”
SEMCORP also announced the hiring of Jeff Liu as the president and CEO of its Advanced Materials International division. Liu was recently the president and CEO of Fuyao Group North America in Moraine.
“SEMCORP has been a critical part of the supply chain to make the worldwide transition toward electric vehicles possible, and I’m excited to use my experience to bring their technology to the Dayton region,” Liu said. “Projects like ours will underwrite the prosperity of this community for the next generation.”
About the Author