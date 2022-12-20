JUST IN: 3M says it will stop PFAS-product manufacturing

Bellbrook is seeking damages for the remediation, treatment, and monitoring of “ongoing contamination of its water resources,” alleging that “actions and/or inactions” of the defendants led to the chemicals being released into the city’s groundwater.

Earlier, the city of Fairborn filed a similar suit against 32 chemical manufacturers for allegedly contaminating one of the city’s back-up wells with the chemicals. And in the spring of 2021, Dayton filed its own $300 million lawsuit against Wright-Patterson Air Force Base over water contamination.

The city of Dayton’s lawsuit against Wright-Patterson and the DOD was moved to a federal court in South Carolina in August 2021. The case docket has shown no activity since then, as of last week.

3M said it will discontinue manufacturing all fluoropolymers, fluorinated fluids and PFAS-based additive products, facilitating an “orderly transition” for customers while fulfilling contracts.

The company said it has already reduced its use of PFAS over the past three years.