JOIN US: In Your Prime Speaker Series virtual event

Hear from local experts about the topics that matter as you plan for or are now living in your retirement years as part of our In Your Prime initiative, which will premier on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m.
Join us as Jana Collier, the publisher of the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and the Journal-News, sits down with these local experts and leaders in their field to discuss the following subjects:
- Zina Williams, APRN-CNP, Years Ahead with Kettering Health: Focus on your memory health.
- Jared Mueller, Licensed Independent Social Worker, Behavioral Health with Kettering Health: Ways to take care of our emotional health.
- Jose “Rafi” Rodriguez, owner of Ask Rafi Retirement Lifestyle Solutions: The different types of life insurance to fit your needs.
- Amy Dingle, Director of Outdoor Connections with Five Rivers MetroParks: Staying active outdoors as we age.
This virtual event premieres here on Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. as part of the In Your Prime section of our website. You can click here to sign up for our In Your Prime newsletter, which will send you a reminder about the event.
