Johnsonville cheddar bratwurst recalled due to possible hard plastic pieces

The bratwurst were produced on Feb. 5, 2025.

Two consumer complaints reported hard plastic material found in the bratwurst products to the firm, which later notified FSIS, the agency said.

No injuries have been reported.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers,” the agency said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Amanda Fritsch, consumer relations coordinator for Johnsonville, LLC at 888-556-2728 or anachtweyfritsch@johnsonville.com