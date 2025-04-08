Johnsonville cheddar bratwurst recalled due to possible hard plastic pieces

1 hour ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service has announced a recall of 22,672 pounds of Johnsonville’s cheddar bratwurst in 10 states including Ohio because it could contain hard plastic pieces.

The affected bratwurst is 19-ounce tray packages with five pieces of “Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst” with package code B9FOD and “Est. 1647″ on the front of the label.

The bratwurst were produced on Feb. 5, 2025.

Two consumer complaints reported hard plastic material found in the bratwurst products to the firm, which later notified FSIS, the agency said.

No injuries have been reported.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers,” the agency said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Amanda Fritsch, consumer relations coordinator for Johnsonville, LLC at 888-556-2728 or anachtweyfritsch@johnsonville.com

