‘It makes me sick watching it’ | Cincinnati leaders talk violence solutions after fight draws national attention

The meeting had been planned a month in advance by the Downtown Residents Council (DRC), but DRC President Andrew Naab said it was more important than ever to have the solutions-oriented conversation in the wake of the violent fight that took place near Fourth and Elm streets.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge began by addressing the comments she made at a press conference Monday.

“Let me be clear, crystal clear, that was a violent, violent encounter,” she said. “It makes me sick watching it over and over again, on national news especially.”

The chief said lawlessness has no place on Cincinnati’s streets, but politics has no place in law enforcement.

“I know there are many out there who are waiting for me to make a statement from this side, denouncing some participant’s behavior in that activity. I know there are some on this side who are waiting for me to denounce the other half of that fight, their participation in that activity,” she said.

“Here’s where I have to operate, folks,” she said, clasping her hands straight ahead of her. “I have to operate in the neutral zone as the facts are being gathered.”

Mayor Aftab Pureval appeared virtually on a TV in front of the crowd. Some in the audience groaned as his team pulled a Teams window onto the screen showing him.

The mayor apologized for not being able to attend the “critical conversation” in person.

“It’s not lost on anyone here that for everything else that we care about in this community, none of it works unless crime is under control and everyone feels safe,” Pureval said.

Ahead of the meeting, a trio of City Council candidates running with the Cincinnati Charter Committee, including Steven Goodin, Laketa Cole and Don Driehaus, criticized Pureval’s absence when we asked whether they were confident current administrators could control violence downtown.

“He’s not here,” Cole said. “He should have been here. He should have been here during this large event.”

Goodin was critical of Theetge’s handling of a summer surge in violent crime, and, when we spoke as she walked into the library, he called for her to step down.

“She’s standing right there, and I’ll say it so she can hear it. In my view, she’s lost the confidence of the city. She has lost the confidence of the business community. She has lost the confidence of the rank and file, and she should step down,” Goodin said.

Cole and Driehaus said it was not their position that Theetge be replaced as police chief.

The Charter Committee did put forward a list of potential solutions, including bringing in Ohio State Highway Patrol to manage policing on interstates running through the city to free up officers for in-city policing, reallocating funds dedicated to the city’s ACT Plan to prevent violence to additional patrols, enforcing bans on open containers and enforcing loitering policies to break up large crowds.

In the DRC Meeting, City Manager Sheryl Long and Theetge both explained and celebrated the ACT for Cincy plan for providing comprehensive anti-violence services like youth recreation opportunities, anti-gun initiatives and more.

“It’s a comprehensive strategy to prevent violence, in particular gun violence, by addressing root causes through a public health approach,” Long said.

We talked with Tracy DeCourcy after the meeting concluded.

She’s lived in downtown Cincinnati for five years and attended the meeting because she was concerned about the perception of violence around her home.

She said she was satisfied with what the city had to offer and wanted to be further engaged in a long-term solution.

“Absolutely. As I said earlier, I believe the commentary, the perspectives, it was heartfelt,” DeCourcy said.

As of Tuesday night, two people have been arrested in connection with Saturday’s fight, and Theetge said three more were facing charges.