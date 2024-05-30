Ohio Republicans want to ban foreign money from state ballot campaigns. But can they?

As of Thursday morning, the Ohio House and Senate aren’t exactly aligned on policy, though that might quickly change.

And if an agreement is found, it’s not clear how enforceable it would be. A Senate proposal passed earlier this week purely on party lines with one exception: Dayton’s Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miami Twp., voted against it.

“While I certainly oppose foreign nationals from contributing to any electioneering activity, I am not confident that the language included will have any effect on banning this,” Antani said in a statement.

What are the proposals?

The House and Senate have been at slight odds throughout the week on the final look of this legislation.

The bills are meant to target the influence of out-of-country billionaires while also providing protection from nefarious election interference from America’s adversaries, but Democrats have argued that putting hefty fines on certain kinds of political activity will create a chilling effect on law-abiding Ohioans and organizers.

The bills specifically deal with two forms of political activity: contributions and expenditures. Contributions are generally defined as monetary donations to a certain political organization, whereas expenditures are generally defined as efforts to support or oppose various candidates or causes.

On the Senate side, a bill was passed Tuesday that would bar foreign nationals, including green card holders, from knowingly making contributions or expenditures to all electoral activity in the state, including local and statewide initiatives.

Additionally, the Senate’s proposal would block 501(c)3s and 501(c)4s (two types of organizations regularly used to obfuscate where political contributions come from) from knowingly accepting funds that either directly or indirectly stem from a foreign national.

On Thursday, the House amended its bill to something the Senate might agree to.

The House’s final version would allow green card holders to contribute to all ballot issues, while allowing other foreign nationals to contribute towards local ballot issues but not statewide issues.

Similar to the Senate, the House also bars political organizations, including dark money organizations, from knowingly accepting money from foreign nationals, however it does not have the Senate’s “directly or indirectly” stipulation.

In both chambers’ proposals, infractions of the new rules could be punishable by a $10,000 fine or a fine that’s equal to triple the illegal political contribution or expenditure, whichever is greater. The proposals also attach misdemeanor and felony charges to certain infractions.

In the Senate, these infractions would have to be caught, or reported to, the Ohio Elections Commission, which would then be mandated to refer those cases to the Ohio Attorney General, who is given expanded powers to investigate and prosecute cases.

The House skips over the OEC referral altogether and allows the Ohio Attorney General to act as quickly as it can.

In both chambers, Democrats have expressed worries about vesting so much new power in a partisan office.

What are the various sides saying?

Proponents claim that this foreign national ban is merely an attempt to match Ohio law with federal law, or match the rules regarding Ohio’s statewide ballot campaigns with those of political candidates.

Federal law bans foreign nationals from indirectly or directly making contributions to political committees and expenditures, along with banning political committees from accepting money from foreign nationals — which is similar in scope to the Senate and House plans.

Ohio also has a law banning foreign nationals from either directly or indirectly contributing to or making expenditures on behalf of candidates, and in turn bars candidates and their PACs from accepting contributions or expenditures from foreign nationals.

Opponents claim that the legislation is unnecessary, given that such donations are already illegal under Ohio law. This claim is true, but not exactly the whole truth.

A 2021 advisory opinion from the Ohio Elections Commission did note that Ohio law already states that any “foreign national is prohibited from participating in a ballot issues campaign in the state of Ohio,” but that ruling fails to note that issue campaigns, especially recently, have attracted millions of dollars from dark money groups that are not required to track, or report, where its money comes from.

Last year, over $20 million was poured into the state on two ballot issues that centered on abortion rights, according to this news organization’s reporting. About $2.5 million of that money was from the progressive Sixteen Thirty Fund, a large scale dark money group based in Washington D.C. that contributed to the PAC in favor of abortion rights.

There is no immediate, nor easy, way to trace where the Sixteen Thirty Fund’s money came from, and therefore it’s impossible to say with certainty that foreign nationals didn’t or cannot take part in ballot issues. In fact, GOP lawmakers have paid special attention to the group given its connection to a Swiss billionaire, who has reportedly funneled over $200 million to the group since 2016, according to CBS News.

How enforceable would it be?

This dark money obfuscation is why any campaign finance laws, this one included, are tough to enforce. Conservatives and progressives alike hold some reservations when it comes to the ability to actually enforce this measure.

“One of the challenges with rooting out dark money is that it’s secret money. And, unless you create a more transparent system, there are real challenges to figuring out what is actually happening and whether or not to begin an official investigation,” Common Cause Ohio Executive Director Catherine Turcer told this news organization. “If you don’t actually create greater transparency, it’s nearly impossible to root out the kinds of things that they’re worried about. Period.”

Turcer, a longtime advocate of campaign finance reform who offered no stance on the House bill, told this news organization that even if it is unenforceable, she holds concerns about the bill giving the Ohio attorney general the power, and responsibility, to try.

“The worry I have is that if you give additional investigative power to the attorney general, the attorney general could still abuse them whether he had the information he needed or not,” Turcer said.

Bill proponent and member of the House committee tasked with overseeing the bill Rep. D.J. Swearingen, R-Huron, told this news organization that “it’s gonna be tough. I mean, that’s the reality of the situation.”

“The key is gonna be the enforcement — you (have to) give the appropriate authority and enforcement ability to go after people that do that kind of thing,” Swearingen said, noting that there’s still debate over who is best suited to take on such responsibility, if the responsibility is to be created, here in Ohio.

When this news organization asked Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, about the enforceability of the law, he noted that the state simply needs to do more to prevent out-of-country billionaires from pouring money into Ohio elections.

“(For) the local actors who are taking that money and knowing that it’s against the law, if there’s no recompense from them, if there’s no penalty for doing anything, then it will continue,” Huffman said. “And we see that now because there’s an Ohio ethics opinion saying, ‘You can’t do that,’ and all of these folks are (still) accepting this foreign money and spending it and the Ohio Ethics Commission is doing nothing about it. They’re doing it because there’s no penalty. So there have there has to be some kind of penalty.”

