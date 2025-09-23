Internet outage affecting Kettering Health networks

Issues started around 7:45 a.m.

The problem is believed to be the result of an internal IT issue, and phone systems are operational, the posting said.

Explore Health care jobs grow while other sectors struggle

Between April and May, Kettering Health was the target of a cyberattack that resulted in canceled appointments, delayed medical treatments and an inability for patients to call their care teams or access the health care system’s online patient portal, MyChart.

Kettering Health administrators were not available for comment.