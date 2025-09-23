Breaking: Internet outage affecting Kettering Health networks

Internet outage affecting Kettering Health networks

1 hour ago
Kettering Health is experiencing an internet outage causing several applications to be unavailable including MyChart, according to a release from the health care system.

Emergency departments on diversion and not accepting patients are Hamilton, Greene Memorial, Huber, Middletown, Preble, Springfield and Franklin.

Issues started around 7:45 a.m.

The problem is believed to be the result of an internal IT issue, and phone systems are operational, the posting said.

Between April and May, Kettering Health was the target of a cyberattack that resulted in canceled appointments, delayed medical treatments and an inability for patients to call their care teams or access the health care system’s online patient portal, MyChart.

Kettering Health administrators were not available for comment.

