Inside Ohio Politics: Our new project takes readers behind the curtain in Columbus

Feb 3, 2025
Keeping readers informed about decisions being made by state leaders in Columbus and how they impact the Dayton region has always been a major mission of the Dayton Daily News. This year, we are taking that effort even further with our Inside Ohio Politics project.

• About the project: Inside Ohio Politics is an effort to not only cover what’s going on at the Statehouse, but provide in-depth explanation about how the political process works. Find a compilation of stories from this project on our Inside Ohio Politics page.

• Power players: The first part in our Inside Ohio Politics series explains how Statehouse committee leaders have extensive power and control over proposed legislation, and who from our area sits on influential committees. Read that story here.

• Committees: Go here for a list of all of our area lawmakers and what committees they sit on. If you are interested in a certain aspect of government, such as education policy or health policy, this is a guide on who from our area is helping shape those policies.

• Rules: New Ohio House GOP leadership has also changed the rules about how much advance notice the public gets about what’s being voted on. Go here for a story about those rules and concerns raised by Democrats.

• Ohio politics: There are lots of ways to keep up with the latest in our Ohio politics coverage. Our Statehouse reporter Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email. Reach out to him with any suggestions on what to cover in our Inside Ohio Politics series. You can also sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening. And you can follow our Ohio Politics Facebook page.

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.