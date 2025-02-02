Inmate escapes from Ohio jail Saturday

Pletcher, 37, reportedly fled onto Fourth Street. He is a white male and was last seen wearing a tan shirt and pants.

“Pletcher is believed to have gotten assistance from a white female,” the sheriff’s office Facebook post states.

Pletcher is 5-foot-8-inches tall and 240 pounds. He has the name Victoria tattooed on the right side of his neck, and full arm sleeves of tattoos on both arms.

Pletcher was being held on multiple felony charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at 740-452-3637 ext. 1.

“There were no injuries in connection with this escape and the investigation is ongoing,” the post reads. “More information will be released when possible.”