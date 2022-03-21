Indoor volleyball facility proposed near I-675 in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — An Englewood group is proposing to build a 30,000-square-foot indoor recreation facility on 5 acres off Interstate 675.
The Dayton Juniors Volleyball Club wants a zoning change to construct the facility on vacant land at 860 W. Yellow Springs Fairfield Road, records show.
The two-story indoor volleyball facility would be a largely metal building. It would include four courts, a lobby, office space, training, equipment and locker rooms, as well as a snack bar, according to Fairborn documents.
The club is seeking a zoning change from light industrial to planned unit development, city records show. The proposed change was approved by the city’s planning commission. It is scheduled to be addressed by Fairborn City Council at 6 tonight.
The proposal has both proponents and opponents. A representative of Wright Rehabilitation and Healthcare, which operates 24 hours nearby, supports it, but has traffic concerns, according to the city.
One resident was concerned about stormwater drainage, saying the area floods, records show.
The city will continue to evaluate traffic in the area, although no turn lane is warranted from Yellow Springs Fairfield, a city engineer said.
Fairborn records show “the development of this site should help in mitigating some of the stormwater issues this area faces” and the club will help address the issues.
