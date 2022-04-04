IN YOUR PRIME: Sign up for our May Virtual Speaker Series event

Hear from local experts about the topics that matter as you plan for or are now living in your retirement years as part of our In Your Prime initiative.
Join us on Tuesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. as Jana Collier, the publisher of the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and the Journal-News, sits down with these local experts and leaders in their field to discuss the following subjects:
- Muna Jneidi, MD, Internal Medicine with Kettering Health: Bone health for women.
- Megan Nix, APRN, CNP with Kettering Health: Diabetes lifestyle tips.
- Kim Sheehan, the Senior Health and Wellness Director with the YMCA of Greater Dayton: Staying active in movement in your senior years.
This virtual event will premiere right here on the In Your Prime page of our website.
Sign up for reminders about the event below.
