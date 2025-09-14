‘I’m proud of it’: 50 years of Busy Beaver Arts and Crafts to be celebrated with event

“I’m proud of it,” said shop owner Kathy Woodruff. “For us to make it through all the bumps, the COVID, the everything (that) has been, it’s a huge mile marker and something we’re very, very proud of,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff said she grew up in the store after her parents opened it in 1975. The two founded Busy Beaver after Woodruff’s father was transferred to Wright Patterson Air Force Base, and her mother began attending local craft shows.

“Back in that day, the line would come through the back of the store trying to check out on a Saturday,” she said.

The unassuming little shop, located at 3445 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek, appears almost bigger on the inside, packed with everything from high-quality yarn, fabric, patterns and other fiber arts supplies to miniatures, basketmaking supplies, and stained glassmaking materials.

“Stained glass is a huge part of our business,” she said. “Glass is the biggest differential between us and any other store in the area.”

Busy Beaver Arts and Crafts has successfully navigated the rise and fall of big box stores, as well as the advent of online shopping in part because of this specialty.

“Glass, and fiber for knitting and crocheting, and even miniatures or needlework, a lot of people still like to see the product before they buy it,” Woodruff said. “Glass can be so different from one end of a sheet to another end of a sheet…so it’s helpful to see, feel, touch still.”

Woodruff still travels to craft shows and other events, representing Busy Beaver at 22 craft events annually.

“I want to say thank you, and say we appreciate all of our customers who helped us keep in business for that 50 years,” Woodruff said. “Come out, help us celebrate, enjoy the afternoon.”