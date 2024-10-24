Breaking: If Ohio’s JD Vance becomes vice president who decides his replacement in the U.S. Senate?

If Ohio’s JD Vance becomes vice president who decides his replacement in the U.S. Senate?

Minnesota lieutenant governor would replace Walz
Depending on the outcome of the U.S. presidential race there will either be a vacancy in one of Ohio’s U.S. Senate seats or Minnesota will need a new governor.

U.S. Sen. JD Vance, an Ohio Republican who grew up in Middletown, is the running mate of Republican Party presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in this year’s Nov. 5 General Election.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is running for vice president with Democratic Party presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.

If the Trump-Vance campaign prevails, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, also a Republican, would name someone to fill Vance’s seat until a 2026 special election would be held for the remainder of the term, which ends in 2028.

ExploreSen. Vance says if he were VP, he would’ve gone along with Trump effort on alternate electors

Vance was elected in 2022 in his first bid for public office.

If the winners are Harris and Walz then Minnesota’s Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan would replace Walz as governor and serve the remainder of his term, which ends in 2026.

ExploreFact-checking the vice presidential debate: JD Vance and Tim Walz

Election Day is Nov. 5 and Ohioans can already vote early in person at their local county board of elections or cast absentee ballots by mail or by taking their ballot to their county’s secure ballot drop box or into the board office.

