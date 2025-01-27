ICE immigration agents part of Greene County police enforcement Sunday

The Dayton Daily News asked a series of questions of Sugarcreek Twp. police, including whether anyone had been detained, which agency had detained them, and where they had been taken. Sugarcreek Twp. police indicated this news outlet’s questions could not be answered until the police report was completed.

Questions were also submitted to ICE’s Cincinnati office, which did not return requests for comment on Monday.

Bellbrook Police Chief Stephen Carmin told the Dayton Daily News that his officers were not involved in the incident.

Multiple reports on social media indicated that Sugarcreek Twp. police and ICE officers were part of the traffic stop on Wilmington Pike just south of I-675, near Miami Valley Hospital South, in which two people were detained.

Photos from the incident posted to social media showed Sugarcreek Twp. police officers and plainclothes law enforcement wearing tactical vests escorting one person to a police vehicle, and putting chain-type shackles on another.

The stop occurred the same day that ICE issued a statement saying it would be conducting “enhanced targeted operations” in Chicago on Sunday, as part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse Biden administration immigration policies and to deport millions of non-citizens.

Under Trump, ICE is pursuing “expedited removal” of certain immigrants. ICE posted on social media Sunday that its agents had made 956 arrests nationwide, a number that is only expected to climb, Trump “border czar” Tom Homan told ABC’s “This Week,” on Sunday.

We will update this story as we learn more.