How much do local universities spend on ‘DEI’? What our investigation found

Central State University — Ohio’s only public historicallyBlack university — maintains it has no offices or departments that it believes is focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Those findings come from information obtained by the Dayton Daily News using Ohio public records laws to request documents identifying the size and budget of DEI programs at the area’s three public universities.

The news outlet requested these records to assess the potential impact of Ohio’s Senate Bill 1, which, among other things, would ban public universities from funding departments focused on DEI. S.B. 1 passed the Senate and is before the House for consideration.

Ohio State University recently announced the closure of its diversity, equity and inclusion office. Ohio State President Ted Carter said it was due to directives from President Donald Trump’s administration. But students, staff and faculty have protested the move, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

‘Institutionalized racism’?

S.B. 1 prohibits the “continuation of existing diversity, equity, and inclusion offices or departments,” but doesn’t actually define DEI. This leaves it up to individual colleges and universities to determine what they consider DEI.

The bill’s primary sponsor, state Sen. Jerry Cirino, R- Kirtland, said defining DEI in the bill would be “very difficult to do” because it takes different forms at different schools. But the bill does give examples of prohibited actions, like having racially segregated graduations or mandating students, faculty or staff to attest to any ideology.

Cirino told this news outlet that his bill isn’t meant to eliminate programs that monitor compliance with federal laws or programs — such as Title IX — or programs or student organizations that support cultural groups. It’s focused on programs that are discriminatory, he said.

“We’re not talking about clubs or groups or things that help students out. That’s fine. We’re talking about the admissions, the hiring practices of our universities. We’re talking about doing things, even scholarships, that strictly differentiate based on race and gender,” he said.

“DEI has morphed into institutionalized racism.”

$27.5M price tag

Potential costs and savings from S.B. 1 are included in a fiscal analysis from the nonpartisan Legislative Service Commission.

According to the Inter-University Council of Ohio, which represents Ohio’s public universities, 13 of its 14 member universities report a total of 240.5 DEI full-time equivalent positions and about $27.5 million total in operating expenses.

According to the Ohio Association of Community Colleges, its member institutions estimate total operating costs across all 22 community colleges statewide to be less than $2 million in fiscal year 2025, with 13 employees dedicated to DEI.

The bill could come with costs as well, increasing expenses for universities in administrative efforts to comply with the bill’s provisions.

The Inter-University Council of Ohio has not made extensive comments about the bill. Neither have Ohio’s public university presidents.

IUC President Laura Lanese said its members were unable to reach unanimous consensus on a response to the proposal, leaving each university to respond how it sees fit.

University professors have generally opposed S.B. 1. The Ohio Conference of the American Association of University Professors, which represents public university professors across the state, has asked hundreds of professors to submit testimony against the bill.

David Jackson, a Bowling Green State University professor, gave opponent testimony for the Ohio AAUP in the Ohio Senate.

“We have legitimate concerns about how the bill in its current form would strip faculty of fundamental collective bargaining rights, erode academic freedom, destabilize our institutions, fail to attract and retain the best and brightest minds, and create costly mandates,” Jackson said.

Miami University

In response to the records request from this news outlet, Miami University officials identified six departments that do work related to DEI at its main campus and branch campuses in Hamilton and Middletown.

These offices have a combined budget of $3.7 million and 52 staff members, many of whom are student assistants.

These offices include the Hamilton Director of Diversity, Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, the Middletown Director of Diversity and the Office of Transformation and Inclusive Excellence.

Seth Bauguess, a spokesman for Miami University, said: “It would not be accurate to report that the entirety of these budgets go to DEI initiatives, rather these are the budgets that are tied to these offices and parts of those budgets support DEI initiatives in those offices.”

Recent work by Miami’s Office of Transformational and Inclusive Excellence includes expanding a Constructive Dialogue Initiative across the university.

“As a student-centered university that supports students as leaders, this initiative is especially exciting because it supports Miami students and their leadership by directly teaching several of the National Association of Colleges and Employers-outlined competencies that align with career readiness,” said Cristina Alcalde, vice president for transformational and inclusive excellence, in a Feb. 24 release.

“These competencies include communication, critical thinking, equity and inclusion, leadership, and teamwork. In an increasingly polarized yet interconnected world, these are very important skills for success.”

Bauguess said the university is continuing to review S.B. 1 and is working with the IUC.

“As it does in all cases, the university will follow the law,” Bauguess said. “University leaders are reviewing the proposed legislation and evaluating if and/or what changes are needed to comply with state and national law. Miami remains committed to providing a welcoming, supportive community where all students, faculty, and staff thrive and feel a sense of belonging.”

Central State University

Central State officials say it’s unclear what impact, if any, S.B. 1’s provisions on DEI would have on the university.

“We are aware of the provisions outlined and like many institutions, we are in the process of reviewing any potential impact,” said the university in response to this news outlet. “A this time, we do not have further details to share.”

But CSU claims it has no university offices or departments focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“No, there are not any DEI programs at Central State,” Laura Wilson, university general counsel and secretary to the board of trustees, told this news outlet.

As an HBCU, Central State offers programming to support a diverse student body that includes historically underserved populations.

Central State participates in the 1890 National Scholarship Program, a USDA program that provides full tuition, supplies and room and board for students from rural and underserved communities to study agriculture or related subjects at historically Black universities.

The scholarship program was abruptly suspended by the Trump administration in February but later reinstated.

Central State also offers a Center of Excellence HBCU Corporate Engagement that partners with area employers to help them diversify their workforce. CSU officials said they do not consider that a DEI initiative.

“At Central State University, our focus has always been on student success, academic achievement, and opportunity for all,” Wilson told this news outlet. “We take pride in fostering an environment where every student, regardless of background, has the resources and support needed to achieve their full potential. We work to provide access to education, promote a welcoming learning environment, and equip students with the skills and experiences necessary to succeed.”

Wright State University

Wright State University said it can’t provide records identifying offices or departments focused on DEI — as the bill itself would require — because such a request is overly broad.

“You have asked for (e.g.) records about departments/units that are ‘focused on DEI.’ The University does not have any such designation for its units, and therefore the criteria are vague and ambiguous,” wrote Sean M. Culley, an attorney for WSU.

Culley did, however, provide a statement saying the university “is dedicated to fostering a welcoming and supportive environment for every student.”

“Through its Division of Inclusive Excellence, Wright State University provides some inclusive excellence programming, but more directly focuses on student recruitment, retention and success services,” Culley wrote.

According to WSU’s website, the division is involved in the Bias Incident Response Team, which reviews incidents “directed toward an individual or group based upon actual or perceived identity characteristics or background” that may have a negative impact on an individual, group or community.

The division also includes culture and identity centers that support various groups. This includes the Asian and Native American Center, Bolinga Black Cultural Resources Center, Latino Center, LGBTQA Center and Women’s Center.

It is overseen by a vice president of inclusive excellence. The division has a seven member team and a budget of roughly $650,000, according to Culley.

Culley noted that S.B. 1 is still being debated in the Ohio House and is subject to change.

“It is premature to report on what will change in the delivery of programming until we are presented with the final version of the legislation,” Culley said. “Regardless, Wright State will continue to actively support our students, and we are unwavering in our commitment to providing a high quality, affordable education for EVERY student.”