How much did Dayton Mall cost its new owner?

The buyer for the property at 2700 Ohio 725 in Miami Twp. is listed as Dayton Mall Miami Twp. LLC. The seller is listed as Dayton Mall II LLC.

Hull Property Group announced Oct. 26 that it had purchased the mall, but did not disclose the terms of its sale.

While a sale in August 2012 was recorded without a price, a sale in April 1985 is listed at nearly $32.2 million.

Augusta, Georgia-based Hull Property Group has a retail property portfolio of more than 20 million square feet, including 37 enclosed shopping malls across 17 states.

Construction on Dayton Mall launched in 1969. It opened in 1970.

It includes anchors JC Penney, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s, plus numerous brand-name retailers, such as American Eagle, Bath & Body Works, H&M and Victoria’s Secret. Restaurants include Bravo Italian Kitchen, Chick-Fil-A, Outback Steakhouse and P.F. Chang’s, among others.

Dayton Mall’s last owner, Westerville-based Washington Prime Group, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021 and Syracuse, New York-based Spinoso Real Estate Group became the property management and leasing firm assigned on behalf of the lender.

Spinoso Real Estate Group and Kiza Capital announced last week they had purchased the 1.1 million-square-foot mall at Mall at Fairfield Commons from Washington Prime Group with plans to pursue a strategy of reinvestment and growth.