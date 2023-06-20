How have you been affected by electric rates?

BreakingNews
Local News
Electric rates skyrocketed a year ago when AES Ohio increased from a “standard offer” price of 4.805 cents per kWh (kilowatt-hour) to 10.91 cents per kWh.

That’s recently led numerous southwest Ohio cities and townships to pursue and finalize electric aggregation deals for their residents either on their own or by teaming up with neighboring communities.

We want to hear from local residents. Have electric aggregation rates helped your electric bill and for how long? If not, have you changed your habits or done anything on your own to bring down your rates?

