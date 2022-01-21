How has COVID impacted your life? Tell us your story

Maybe you’re an exhausted healthcare professional, or a mom trying to juggle work with school closures, or you were hospitalized, or your business is struggling amid the seemingly never-ending pandemic.
If you have been impacted by the pandemic, the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and JournalNews want to talk to you. We want to tell your story.
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year and cases and hospitalizations reach unprecedented levels, we want to help our region understand what your neighbors are experiencing, both inside and outside of hospital walls. We want to speak to:
- Families who have struggled with child care, remote learning or just the difficulties of raising children during a pandemic.
- People who recently left their health care job who used to work with COVID patients.
- People who have had difficulty getting non-COVID related health care, such as unable to get a doctor’s appointment or to be seen at an urgent care.
- People who were recently treated in an ER or spent the night at a hospital, for either COVID or non-COVID illnesses.
- People who have struggled to keep their business open or who have had to shutter it.
- People who recently spent time in jail or prison or whose loved ones recently spent time in jail or prison in the Dayton area, who can talk about what COVID protocols were like
- People affected in any other way.
Please fill out the form below to share your story. Or contact reporter Jordan Laird at jordan.laird@coxinc.com or by phone at (937) 701-4818.
