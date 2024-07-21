How are Miami Valley residents reacting to Biden’s announcement about not seeking reelection?

Matt Jones, a Springboro resident and Democratic voter, said Joe Biden not seeking reelection “was a great decision on his part.” He added that “Biden didn’t seem capable” and he will “vote for whoever the Democratic nominee is.”

“I feel like I saw it coming, and I feel a little bit more hopeful,” Centerville resident Charlotte Melville, who said she votes as an Independent, said.

Ann Sherbet, an Independent voter who leans Republican, was at Graeter’s Ice Cream in Centerville Sunday afternoon. She said she thinks Biden dropping out is what is best for the country.

“I think he was arm tied to do it, and they’ll say he made this decision for himself but everyone knows it wasn’t,” Sherbet added.

Kelli Dew, another customer in the Graeter’s Ice Cream shop, said Biden’s announcement was right the thing to do.

“I have to vote for democracy, so that is against Donald Trump,” Dew said.

At a Kroger Marketplace on Main Street in Centerville, Republican Mike Weber explained what he thinks of Biden dropping out of the race and of the Kamala Harris endorsement.

“Republicans are gonna like that because Trump is gonna beat her,” Weber said. He and his wife said Biden should have dropped out four years ago.

“I like everybody though, Democrat or Republican,” he added.

Sue Ann Schirmer, from Kettering, said “I think, if he didn’t drop out, it would make it easier for Trump to win.”

But she believes Trump, who she supports, can still win.

“Anyone with any sense at all would vote for him.”

Mike Humphrys, a Democrat and Kettering resident, said the announcement feels “honestly pretty good,” and added that he would like Gretchen Whitmer to be nominated but will vote for any Democrat.