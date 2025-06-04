Heads up: Weekend training will be loud

And the the 445th Security Forces Squadron will conduct night operations training on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday — exercises that will include gunfire and explosions.

The exercise will take place simultaneously at three locations, with some locations ending earlier than others.

Training will happen at Wright-Patterson, at Wright State University’s Calamityville Training and Research Facility off East Xenia Drive in Fairborn, and on portions of the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

“The public should be aware of increased activity and noise during this time to include smoke, flashbangs, gunfire, helicopter activity and other increased aircraft activity,” the 445th Airlift Wing warned in a release Wednesday.

Also, members of the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps will be conducting close air support training in the Buckeye and Bush Creek military operations areas in the south of Ohio.

This area covers land in between and around Bardwell to Leesburg to Staunton to Chillicothe to West Portsmouth to Georgetown.

Those living and working in these areas should be aware of increased noise and activity from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.