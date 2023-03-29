Have you seen missing 64-year-old, last seen in Kettering?

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 64-year-old man, last seen Tuesday morning in Kettering.
William Ingram was last seen at 7 a.m. on Hilton Drive, according to the alert, and police are concerned for his safety.
Ingram is Black, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said that a gray 2018 Jeep Compass like the one picture below may be involved, and that it has Ohio plate number JLA6787.
Residents are asked to call 911 if they see Ingram or the Jeep.
