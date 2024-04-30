Have you been impacted by a recent or ongoing drug shortage? We want to talk to you

Prior to 2022, the last high was in 2014 with 301 active drug shortages. This is also the highest record the trade organization has seen since it started tracking drug shortages in 2001.

Basic drugs are among those in active shortages, such as oxytocin, Rho(D) immune globulin, standard of care chemotherapy, pain and sedation medications and ADHD medications, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

