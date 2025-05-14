Hamvention: Thousands flocking to Xenia this weekend for amateur radio show

Hamvention will be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this weekend at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center. Gates open at 9 a.m.

The theme for 2025 is Radio Independence, said General Chair Brian Markland, which he said ”celebrates the freedom and resilience that have always defined amateur radio. From the earliest spark transmissions to today’s global digital modes, hams have pushed the boundaries of innovation, service, and community."

Attendees are promised a weekend of ham radio, innovative technologies, a flea market with hundreds of sellers, commercial booths, as well as multiple food trucks, kids’ activities, and door prizes.

General admission tickets are $30, and may be purchased at the box office, located just outside the main entrance gate.

Four halls at the Greene County Expo Center are dedicated to forums on a variety of topics Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — all free for ticketed attendees.

One such forum will examine the use of artificial intelligence and amateur radio. The National Weather Service will lead another forum on advanced storm-spotting techniques.

The full schedule can be found on the hamvention.org website.

Free technician license exams will be given across the street from Hamvention at Memorial United Presbyterian Church, and shuttles will transport people to and from the fairgrounds.

Parking is available at the fairgrounds, at the Xenia High School all three days, and at Hobson Freedom Park on Friday and Saturday. Free shuttle buses will transport to and from the school and Hobson lots on a regular basis, organizers said.